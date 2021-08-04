Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:TNL opened at $50.10 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 72.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.