Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$90.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cfra from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.61.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$83.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$81.62. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

