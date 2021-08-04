Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

CPT opened at $148.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,911 shares of company stock worth $7,991,557 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

