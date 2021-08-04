Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $65.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Mimecast stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

