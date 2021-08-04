Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Byline Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

NYSE BY opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.