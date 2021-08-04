Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.39 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

