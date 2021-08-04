Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $338.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

