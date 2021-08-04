Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GH opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,090. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

