Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.16 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Vocera Communications by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

