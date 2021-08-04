Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Hold

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

