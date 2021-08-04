Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declines By 14.7%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ASTE opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

