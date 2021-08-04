The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of CG opened at $47.89 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,518,707 shares of company stock valued at $110,815,994. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.