Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Declines By 13.1%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aware by 6.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aware in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

