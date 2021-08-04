Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Declines By 13.1%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aware by 6.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aware in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

