Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.