Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.50 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

