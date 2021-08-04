Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $59.40 on Monday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.