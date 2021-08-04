Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 543,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

