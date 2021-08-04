MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Earnings on Friday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

