VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.19. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

