QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.93 billion and the lowest is $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $33.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

