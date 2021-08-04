Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Shares of MERC opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $777.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

