AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AEYE stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

