Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Head to Head Review

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A Roblox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Palantir Technologies and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Roblox 1 0 8 0 2.78

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.70%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $84.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 38.20 -$1.17 billion $0.19 117.05 Roblox $923.89 million 43.30 -$253.25 million N/A N/A

Roblox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Roblox beats Palantir Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

