Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $802.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.20 million and the lowest is $763.30 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $141.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $68,602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $8,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

