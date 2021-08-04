First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) versus Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Critical Contrast

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centogene $146.64 million 1.54 -$24.49 million ($1.17) -9.74

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Centogene -9.23% -29.84% -13.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -2.14, meaning that its share price is 314% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Centogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

