Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

