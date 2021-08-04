Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

