Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report sales of $717.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $728.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

