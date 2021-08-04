Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

ACH opened at $14.48 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

