The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

