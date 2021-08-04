Truist Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $88.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective upped by Truist from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.
Shares of BAH opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
