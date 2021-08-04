Truist Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $88.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective upped by Truist from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of BAH opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

