Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to “Buy”

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.