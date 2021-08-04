SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

