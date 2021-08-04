MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €215.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €215.00 ($252.94) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €206.40 ($242.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €209.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

