Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €190.00 by Nord/LB

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

ALV stock opened at €192.14 ($226.05) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €213.22. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

