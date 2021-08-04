Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.21 ($108.49).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.75 ($89.12) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.04. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

