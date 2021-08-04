Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.13 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.