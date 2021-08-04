Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$105.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as high as C$93.95 and last traded at C$93.12, with a volume of 661295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

