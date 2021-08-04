Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.