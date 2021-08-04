Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

