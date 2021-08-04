Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

