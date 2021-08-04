Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

