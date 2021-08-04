Head-To-Head Survey: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) versus HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 2 17 0 2.89 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $240.44, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Risk and Volatility

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.63 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.84 Ethema Health $340,000.00 21.52 $3.09 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 185 hospitals, which included 178 general, acute care hospitals, as well as five psychiatric hospitals and two rehabilitation hospitals; 121 freestanding surgery centers; and 21 freestanding endoscopy centers in 20 states and England. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

