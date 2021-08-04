Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAMR opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $109.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

