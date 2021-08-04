Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

