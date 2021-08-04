FTI Consulting, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $145.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 9.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

