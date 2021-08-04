Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TILE stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $866.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

