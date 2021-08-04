Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hershey in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

