KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

