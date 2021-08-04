Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $300.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $300.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

